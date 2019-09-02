Kenya: KWS Suspends Visits to Hell's Gate Gorges

1 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Stella Cherono, Macharia Mwangi

Two bodies of the six tourists who drowned in the Hell's Gate National Park on Sunday have been recovered.

The Ministry of Tourism announced has suspended visits to gorges at the park.

A statement by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) cited ongoing rains.

"The gorges will remain out of bounds during the ongoing rainy season," the statement said.

The KWS said victims included five Kenyan tourists, a local guide and a non-resident.

It further announced that a helicopter will be released from Nairobi to help with the search and rescue operation.

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Marcus Ochola said police officers and KWS personnel had been sent to the gorges for rescue and recovery.

The Incident occurred inside Olnjorowa gorge.

At least 13 tourists were on an excursion inside the gorge when flash floods swept them away.

