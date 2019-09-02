Kenya: Is Wanyama Deal to Brugge Falling Through?

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama's deal to join Club Brugge is reportedly in danger of collapse according to a number of reports in the UK press.

It had been expected that the deal for the Kenyan captain would go through on Friday but it failed to happen amid concerns over payment in a £13 million deal.

The first hint came when the main London paper the Evening Standard reported on Friday that "Wanyama has concerns" over joining the Belgian side despite the fact that it has been placed in a dramatic Champions League draw alongside Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray

Other concerns are said to focus on the pay cut the Kenyan captain will have to take alongside the fact that the Belgian league is not as competitive as the Premier League and is in fact a step down.

Shown interest

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, four other clubs Celtic, Monaco, Valencia and Bologna have shown interest in the Kenyan captain but they are only loan requests and Tottenham want a sale if the deal is to be done.

It looks set to go down to the wire on Monday as the European transfer window ends at midnight.

The Belgian club were said to be offering a four year contract for Wanyama making him one of their main earners. However they have reportedly lined up other replacements if the deal for the Kenyan captain falls through.

The Daily Mail said Tottenham felt an agreement was in place last week but financial issues remain unresolved.

The 28-year-old only made 13 Premier League appearances for Tottenham during the 2018-19 campaign after struggling to overcome a persistent knee problem.

He played in a number of critical games including the Champions League semi-final against Ajax.