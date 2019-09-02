Kenya: Wanyama's Brugge Move On the Brink of Collapse

Photo: Timothy Olobulu/CapitalFM
Harambee Skipper Victor Wanyama models the red home jersey.
1 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Victor Wanyama's intended move to Belgium has now been reported to be in danger of collapsing.

The Harambee Stars captain has been in talks with Club Brugge for the past two weeks and at some point it seemed like a transfer was all but done.

That is no longer the case.

Nairobi News now understands the midfielder was still in London on Sunday afternoon, a day to the close of Europe's transfer window this year.

And while it is possible Wanyama may still make the hour-long flight to Brugge to complete this deal on Monday, it is now looking increasingly unlikely.

Media reports in Europe say despite Tottenham Hotspur, believing they had an agreement in place to sell the Kenya international for about Sh1.2 million last week, other financial issues remain resolved, for now.

OTHER INTERESTED CLUBS

The 28-year old, who has two years left on contract with Spurs, will take a pay cut to join Brugge who are offering him a four-year contract.

While Wanyama is keen on reviving his career after being on the periphery of Mauricio Pochettino's plans, the midfielder is said to be hesitant of rushing into the wrong move just because the transfer window is closing on Monday.

Last week, Phillipe Clement, Brugge's head coach, asked Wanyama to make up his mind on whether he wants to join the club or not.

Other clubs such as Celtic, Monaco, Valencia, and Bologna have also shown interest in Wanyama, but ideally wanted an initial loan deal while Tottenham wishes for a permanent move.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
