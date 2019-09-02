Botswana: School Honours Mpene

Letlhakeng — Ten-year-old Letlhakeng Primary School pupil, Thuto Mpene, who scooped a gold medal at the African Schools Chess Championships in Kampala, Uganda, was recently celebrated.

Speaking at a luncheon in honour of the young champion, Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) president, Mothokomedi Thabano said the chess family and the nation were thankful for Thuto's achievement.

He commended the school for celebrating their own, adding that the once unknown Thuto was now the face of the chess family and the community of Letlhakeng and Botswana.

He said the boy managed because there were people who played different roles in grooming him, adding that he has proved to be a champion of repute despite his age.

He added that he was happy that Thuto was also doing well in his academics, adding that chess teaches children to be in control of their mind and to make thorough thought out steps in every decision they made.

He said chess should be made compulsory in all schools as pupils minds would be ignited and they would have problem solving skills.

He thanked Thuto's parents for the support they gave the young boy as they were always with him in chess tournaments.

The BCF president said when doing Standard one, Thuto won almost all tournaments locally and internationally and went to Uganda and brought a gold medal.

Thabano also thanked Desai Law Group, who are Thuto's sponsors, adding that he was the first chess player to have a sponsor.

He said Thuto still had a lot to offer and that other pupils could learn from him, noting that Thuto recently emerged champion of a chess tournament in Ghanzi.

Botswana Primary Schools Sports Association (BOPSSA) president, Busani Segweni said he was grateful for Thuto's achievements and that he deserved to be celebrated.

He also appreciated teachers who had played a role in grooming the talent that the young chess champion has.

Segweni said they regret that chess was included late in BOPSSA's sporting codes at primary schools, as it has proved to be a great sport that has the potential to raise many champions.

Nevertheless, he said they were happy to have included it and that others would be included as time went.

He also expressed gratitude to Thuto's parents who gave their child all the support and training necessary, and urged other parents to emulate them.

Segweni said Kweneng region has been scooping position one at the national BOPSSA games since 2017, which showed that there was a lot of talent in the district.

He offered Thuto's parents an all expenses paid weekend at Adansonia Hotel at a date convenient to them, while Thuto would get a special BOPSSA track suit.

Sharing a brief history of sport at the primary school, Neo Tirelo said the school had a lot of talent and invited the association to keep an eye on it.

He said they were working as a team to groom the talent they identified at the school, and that pupils had been doing well in competitions.

Tirelo said despite the challenges of lack of kits and equipment, they continued to produce the best.

He said since 2016 Thuto has won 10 gold medals, eight silver and two bronze in local chess tournaments, while internationally he got positions two and three in different tournaments.

Tirelo said Thuto got 5.5 points over 11 last year at the World Cadet Chess tournament in Spain and that in 2019, he got 8.5 points over 9 at the Africa Schools Chess championships where he qualified for the world school's chess championships.

Thuto's mother, Kelebogile Mpene said they were overjoyed at their son's achievements since he started playing chess.

She said it was not an easy journey as it took dedication and commitment to stay the course and become a champion, promising that they would continue supporting their son and ensure he excelled in all the tournaments as they prepare for the World Schools Chess championships in Peru next year.

Mpene said Thuto showed interest in chess at a young age as they played with his father as they began to teach him the game.

She said the young boy had just come back from Namibia where he participated in the Namibia Open 2019 and won four out of seven games, thereby winning a gold medal in the under 12 category.

Thuto has qualified to represent Africa at the World Schools Individual Chess Championships in Lima, Peru, next year.

Source : BOPA