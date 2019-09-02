Zimbabwe: Manica Diamonds Dismiss Hwange

2 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)

MANICA Diamonds registered their first win at Vengere with an impressive showing in this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie in Mutare yesterday.

Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes due to clash of team colours which led to both sides playing with identical black shorts after Hwange refused to change.

The home side's Last Jesi scored twice, inside the opening four minutes.

He got his first in the opening minute.

The Gem Boys started play and launched an immediate attack which caught Hwange defenders at sea.

Defender Nomore Chinyerere hacked down Stanley Ngala and referee Kanzvimbo Kanzvimbo awarded a free kick just outside the box.

Jesi took responsibility and curled his effort over the wall to beat a diving Taimon Mvula in goals for Hwange.

The visitors coach, Nation Dube, kept complaining to the match officials.

Jesi was celebrating again in the fourth minute when he slotted home after beating Felix Chindungwe and Mvula.

Arlton Ndlovu pulled one back in the 20th minute.

Manica Diamonds... ... ... (2)2

Hwange ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... (1) 1

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.