South Africa: Update - 31 People Arrested for Looting, Setting Shops and Cars Alight in Johannesburg CBD

2 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler and Ntwaagae Seleka

Thirty-one people have been arrested since violent protests erupted in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.

Shops were looted and set alight, leading to the death of three people on Sunday, police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24 on Monday morning.

"Many cars and shops were set alight," Masondo said. "The Pep store is in ashes."

On Sunday, Masondo told News24 police responded to a call about a building that was gutted in Jeppestown at around 05:00, where two men and a woman died.

"The three deceased people... were burnt to death. While at the scene, a group of criminals then took advantage of the situation and started attacking nearby shops," he said.

Nearby shops were broken into and then looted, Masondo said.

"They then moved into a nearby panel beater workshop where they damaged two cars and set alight one vehicle. At the moment, we don't know who owns those shops and are calling for owners to come and open cases," he said.

On Monday morning, Masondo told News24 that violence erupted again in Malvern on Sunday evening.

More shops were looted and set alight. "However, the situation is now under control," Masondo said.

"We are still counting the cost [of the damage]." Masondo said the situation remained tense.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.