South Africa: Motorists Warned As Trucks Cause Traffic Chaos in Cape Town

Motorists in Cape Town have been warned to consider taking alternative routes as several trucks were causing huge delays in and around the city on Monday morning.

According to Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa, the N2 at Mew Way has been closed for traffic due to a truck blocking the highway in the direction of Cape Town.

"Motorists using the N2 from Somerset West to Cape Town are advised to make use of alternative routes," Africa said. "The N2 has been closed between Mew Way and Spine [Road]."

Africa said the Du Toit Kloof Pass has also been closed due to a truck accident on Monday morning.

In addition, Piekenierskloof Pass on the N7 has also been closed owing to protesting truck drivers blocking the road.

