Zimbabwe: Musician in Court for Raping Maid

2 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Musician Admire Sanyanga, popularly known as Chief Shumba, who is facing allegations of raping an 18-year-old Waterfalls housemaid, was Thursday released on $200 bail.

Harare magistrate Mrs Babra Mateko ordered Sanyanga to report at ZRP Avondale twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. He was also ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to reside at his given address.

The matter was deferred to September 6 for trial.

It is alleged that on July 30 this year, Sanyanga asked the maid to carry his luggage from her place of residence to his house and she agreed.

Upon arrival at Sanyanga's house, the maid allegedly stood outside while he begged her to come inside, promising to give her some oranges. The court heard that the maid refused and Sanyanga dragged her inside, locked the door and put the keys in his pocket. He then raped and warned her not to tell anyone. The maid recorded the incident in her diary and hid it in her room.

The matter came to light when her employer saw the diary, and a report was made, leading to Sanyanga's arrest.

