Ghana: From the Field - Restoring Life to Ghana's Land

Photo: Melody Chironda/allAfrica.com
The AGRF 2019 in Accra, Ghana.
2 September 2019
UN News Service

Subsistence farmers in Ghana are learning how to hold back the decline in the fertility of the smallholdings they cultivate while revitalizing their soils as desertification increasingly threatens their land and livelihoods.

An increase in the population in the West African country has put more pressure on agricultural lands resulting in the clearing of forests and woodlands, a development which is hastening desertification.

The Dorbor community which lives in central Ghana is finding the cultivation of the cereal crops and cashew nuts it traditionally farms increasingly challenging.

The Dobor people are now being supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) to hold back land degradation by introducing sustainable land management practices, including soil fertility improvement techniques.

As the international community gathers in New Delhi in India to discuss how to combat desertification, read more here about how the Dorbor people are restoring life to Ghana's lands.

Read the original article on UN News.

Copyright © 2019 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

