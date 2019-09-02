Kenya: Mathare United, Odibets End Partnership

2 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan Premier League side Mathare United is staring at hard times financially this season as their sponsor, gaming firm OdiBets, indicated they would be terminating the deal.

The Slum Boys unveiled OdiBets as the team's sponsor early last year in a three- year deal worth Sh60 million and with just one season later, Nation Sport can reveal the partnership is coming to an end.

"OdiBets has communicated to us with the intention to end the sponsorship. They are struggling to meet their financial obligations due to the tax issue with the Government. We are facing very tough times as a team and urge the Government to solve the impasse with the betting companies - at least be fair to them since they support sports," CEO Jectone Obure told Nation Sport.

"The Government should also support the league through the sports fund. It is the right time to do so now that KPL is also struggling financially," he added.

Odi Bets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi refused to comment on the development.

Mathare United started their 2019/20 KPL campaign with a barren draw against Bandari on Saturday afternoon at the Ruaraka Stadium.

The Slum Boys donned kits without OdiBets logo, a clear indication the sponsorship has been terminated.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.