Zimbabwe: Chapungu, Triangle Draw

Team-of-the-moment Triangle were held to a goalless draw by Chapungu in this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Ascot yesterday.

There was nothing much to write home about in the first half as both teams failed to create meaningful chances.

The visitors could have opened the scoring when Simba Makoni capitalised on a defensive error and unleashed a thunderbolt from inside the box. Goalkeeper Talbert Shumba had to be at his acrobatic best to parry it to safety.

Ageless forward Philip Marufu, who helped Chapungu demolish CAPS United in their last home encounter, fluffed a good chance 10 minutes from the interval.

Denver Mukamba flighted in a cross which found him unmarked in the box but he fired straight into the goalkeeper's hands.

Mukamba was the best player on view, in yet another hint he is coming back to his very best.

But he could not break the visitors who kept a clean sheet for the sixth time in the past seven games.

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro was disappointed with the result.

"I am very disappointed with the result. We came here hoping to collect maximum points," he said.

"I could see that the players' legs were tired. However, on a positive note we now have six clean sheets in the past seven games that we have played.

"This shows that the team's defence is quite disciplined. I also believe that we have what it takes to go all the way both in the domestic league and in the CAF Confederation Cup."

Chapungu gaffer Rodwell Dhlakama was also disappointed with the result.\

Chapungu ... ... ... ... ... 0

Triangle ... ... ... ... ... ... 0