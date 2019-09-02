Kenya: 10 Goals in Two Games Sign Gor Coming Again, Open Door

2 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Tom Osanjo

The 2019/2020 season is back and I can proudly say Gor Mahia has picked up from where we left last season.

On Saturday, Tusker FC were our first opponents, they were left staggering after swallowing five of the best.

This coming after K'Ogalo taught Burundi champions Aigle Noir some footballing lessons with a 5-1 demolition.

Basically in two games Gor Mahia has scored 10, yes 10 goals.

That is clear proof of our intentions to win every title available this season. We have sent a message out there that we are still the team to beat this season.

From what I have seen, we are even better and stronger than we were last season, the exit of some key players notwithstanding.

We have a new coach Stephen Pollack who seems to have injected some new passion and flavour in the team.

Looking at the new players from goalkeeper David Kisu Mapigano, midfielder Tobias Otieno and winger Derrick Ambundo, I can proudly say we had the best preseason recruitment.

We are yet to unleash the Ivorian and Ghanaian imports.

To our exiting stars- George Odhiambo "Blackberry", Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge and captain fantastic Haron Shakava, I can only say thank you for your services. You brought joy to us the followers of Gor Mahia.

This season calls for more commitment from the club management and the fans especially with the exit of SportPesa as shirt sponsors.

Already the club has introduced the online ticketing system which was used during our last two matches with some level of success. There are still some hiccups on this but it will save the club from losses of revenue through pilferage of gate collections.

I urge fans to embrace this online ticketing venture the club has introduced.

Further, we now need to focus on membership recruitment and build a fan base in the model of Spanish giants Barcelona. With a solid membership base, the club will be able to fundraise.

The plan to build our own stadium and club house should be our man focus this season. This should be the season Gor Mahia moves to the next level in terms of performance locally, continentally and also in terms of acquisition of assets.

We are Gor Mahia and I know we can achieve this.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.