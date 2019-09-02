Kenya: 'Sports Illustrated' Gets Another Huge 'Slice of Kenya' - Photos

2 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

After featuring Kenyan-born Somali model Halima Aden model wearing a hijab and bikini as part of their 2019 swimsuit issue, Sports Illustrated Magazine is now set to feature more of Kenya and its unique culture and picturesque scenery.

The magazine shared pictures taken of supermodel Anne de Paula wearing a swimsuit complemented with Maasai beaded jewellery covering her torso.

Kenya + Anne = A dream come true! https://t.co/RWQKyHn3Lt pic.twitter.com/hWHFsdFmtJ -- Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) August 29, 2019

The magnificent Maasai Mara, with all its splendour, acts as her background.

In one of the pictures, a giraffe is seen grazing peacefully in the background.

This is not the first time Kenya is being cited as a perfect location for magazines photo-shoot for popular international fashion and lifestyle magazines.

British supermodel Naomi Campbell was in the country in June this year for a photo shoot she did in collaboration with British Vogue Magazine.

In the pictures shared by Campbell giving her fans a sneak peak, she is completely nude and only adorns a beaded waist chain.

