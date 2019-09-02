Botswana: Teachers, Unions Key to Better Botswana

Palapye — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi says the wage bill would increase by more than P4 billion per annum if government was to upgrade the salary grade of public servants as proposed by unions.

Such increase, President Masisi said, would force government to retrench more than 23 000 employees, excluding the disciplined forces and political leadership.

President Masisi was speaking at the Botswana Sector of Educators and Teacher Union (BOSETU) annual conference in Palapye on August 30.

However, he said government acknowledged the importance of improving the conditions of the public service, but would do so under limited financial resources.

"It is important to look beyond the present and look into the future. This future is well articulated in the National Vision 2036, which is espousing achieving prosperity for all. We look forward to a Botswana that has a sustainable economic development powered by a knowledge-based economy," he said.

He reiterated government's continued commitment to resuscitate the public service bargaining council.

He said government remained hopeful that after negotiations on the conditions of service of public officers conclusion, both parties would begin their meetings to finalise the draft constitution of the council and other related matters.

"As government we hope that future negotiations pertaining to the conditions of employment in the public service will be done under the auspices of the public service bargaining council as a statutory structure established in terms of the Public Service Act of 2008," he said.

He encouraged unions to never lose sight, but place learners at the centre of everything as government continued to strive to improve the welfare of teachers and other workers.

The conference was held under the theme; Teacher, a Key Player in the Creation of a Better Botswana, which he said was insightful as it positioned BOSETU as an organisation and the individual teacher as key players in the future of Botswana.

He indicated that while unions and teachers were key in creating a better Botswana, they were also fundamental in transforming education, which in turn drove the country's economic growth and diversification.

The President indicated that the 21st century learner needed a teacher who could facilitate them to learn through discovery and those conversant with ICT.

He said with the use of ICT, Botswana would have a stronger economy that would lead to greater prosperity and greater income.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As such, he implored teachers to upgrade their skills and standards to produce people who would be at par with the rest of the world.

Also, he said the conference offered government as an employer and the employee representatives a platform to build trust and create mutual understanding and also availed opportunity for meaningful dialogue.

Meanwhile, President Masisi highlighted the need to improve Botswana's economic performance, saying poor work ethics were among factors that consistently impacted on the country's rankings over the years.

"If we were to realise economic growth and diversification and in turn create employment for people, these are some of the issues which we must take collective responsibility in addressing.

All these local objectives can be realised through a productive, committed and a happy workforce.

This means issues pertaining to staff welfare, productivity in the workplace and conditions of service must be addressed in a holistic and amicable manner," he said.

He said government would continue to support the education sector and BOSETU in an effort to attain the desired future of Botswana.

Thus, he encouraged unions to remain committed to issues of productivity, ethics and discipline, adding, 'you should also encourage your members to work diligently for the prosperity of the country'.

President Masisi further said he was hopeful that the recently approved Bill by Parliament to establish the Teachers Professional Council would go a long way in improving the education sector.

He added that government would continue to work with BOSETU and other unions to improve employees' welfare.

Source : BOPA