Zimbabwe: Business, Labour Urge Inclusivity in Fourth Generation DWP

The Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe (EMCOZ) and the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) have called on government to create a level playing field which guarantees inclusivity as the country is heading towards embracing the fourth generation decent work programme.

The programme aims at achieving opportunities for work that is productive and delivers a fair income, security in the workplace and social protection for families while offering better prospects for personal development and social integration among others.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Friday, ZCTU secretary general, Japhet Moyo said that workers in the country are expecting the programme to seriously address issues around employment creation and dialogue.

"The nature of dialogue between the social partners must be effectively and highly engaging especially on issues that are related to formulation of policies that affect the general public.

"So this dialogue must not only be expected from government alone but even at lower levels. We would like to see companies engaging in dialogue with their workers and vice versa when addressing issues of relevance," he said.

He said there is need for the programme to expedite the ratification of various International Labour Organisation's conventions which strengthen the decent work environment.

On the other end, EMCOZ president, Doctor Israel Murefu called on government, as a key social partner, to maximise the opportunities embedded in the beckoning programme by seizing dialogue to achieve policy consistency.

"For the intended objectives to be achieved, government must move towards implementing stable policies which enable long term planning on our part as employers. Basic resources like water and electricity must be availed as these two are the major ingredients that enable decent work," he said.

The employers boss underscored the need for government to make sure that the Tripartite Negotiating Forum carries out its mandate for a realistic social contract to be realised.

Zimbabwe adopted the decent work agenda of the International Labour Organisation in 2005 and has implemented it in three phases from 2005-2008, 2009-2011 and 2012-2017 and is due to launch the fourth generation programme which will run up to 2022.

At the international level, the ILO has continued to implement the decent work agenda since 2005, concentrating on four strategic pillars namely, employment promotion, rights at work, social dialogue and social protection.

The ILO has gone further to build on the decent work agenda by developing the Ten Policy Outcomes which emphasise the development of comprehensive employment policies that promote better labour market outcomes for young people.