Kenya: Equity Bank Appoints World Bank Expatriate As the New COO

2 September 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Equity Bank has appointed John Wilson as the new Group Chief Operating Officer.

Wilson was previously working as the head of financial institutions in East and Southern Africa at the IFC and will now be expected to oversee operations at the Group level while the Bhartesh Shah will lead the Group's Enterprise Risk Management, who was the acting COO after Igathe left the group.

His appointment in the new role is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Kenya.

John Wilson is an alumni of Ivy league Princeton University where he graduated with a master's degree in public affairs and managed to get a master's in economics from Uppsala University in Sweden.

The Swedish National holds experience in banking and finance, having spent 14 years at the World Bank.

Earlier in his career, he spent 5 years at McKinsey during which he accumulated a wealth of experience at senior management level.

Speaking while making the announcement, James Mwangi, Managing Director and CEO Equity Group Holdings Plc described Wilson as an individual with international experience that will boost the growth of the bank.

"His depth of expertise and understanding of the African financial institutions will be invaluable as the Group takes a leading role in the Africa region," said Mwangi.

Recent exits at the bank include that of Polycarp Igathe, who was serving as Managing Director of Equity Bank Kenya but left the bank to join his former employer Vivo Energy as the Executive Vice President for Sales and Marketing.

The bank also announced the exit of Jack Ngare who was the Managing Director for the banks' subsidiary Finserve, who left to join Microsoft as the Managing Director Africa Development Centre in Kenya.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Business
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.