Somalia: Jubaland Security Minister Abdirashid Janan Arrested in Mogadishu

The bad blood between Mogadishu and semi-autonomous state of Jubaland intensified Sunday with the arrest of Jubaland security Minister Abdirashid Janan.

The police accused Janan of "serious crimes" which are u see investigation. Police took Janan to custody shortly after arriving at Mogadishu airport from Dolow town on Saturday.

"Somali police have arrested Abdirashid Hassan Nur Janan in Mogadishu for serious crimes he committed, which are currently under investigation" Zakia Hussen, Somali deputy police commissioner said in a statement on Twitter on Sunday.

Last week Mogadishu said vet all goods and people entering Jubaland in a move seen to curtail movement in the region as the relationship between the two centers of power continue to deteriorate

"International and local flights from and to Kisimayu must route via Mogadishu," the government's aviation bulletin said.

Previously, the aircraft were allowed to land in Kismayu, Mogadishu and Garbaharey airports on top of tens of airstrips across the country.