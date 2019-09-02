Somalia: AMISOM Troops Commended for Clearing IEDs and Opening Main Supply Routes

troops serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have been saluted for their dedication, sacrifice, professionalism and commitment to duty. During a parade at AMISOM headquarters in Beledweyne to mark the end of

their year long tour-of-duty, AMISOM Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Tigabu Yilma pointed out that in Mahas, Halgan and other areas where the troops operated, terrorist groups had been pushed out through successful military operations conducted jointly with the Somali Security Forces.

"You sacrificed a lot in order to support the core values of AMISOM's mandate to enforce peace and security. You mentored the Somalia National Army for the takeover of the security of their country in line with the Somali Transition Plan",

Lt. Gen. Yilma told the troops. "Because of your extreme military professionalism and discipline, you achieved success by conducting various joint operations with the Somali National Army and the support of the people of Somalia".

In attendance at the ceremony was Qurat-ul-Ain Sadozai, Head of United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Somalia, who commended AMISOM troops for their hard work in neutralizing and clearing explosive devices planted by terrorists along main supply routes. She reiterated UNMAS' continued support to AMISOM in the training, equipping and mentoring of officers who are involved in clearing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

"We know IEDs continue to be a concern and a major threat and will continue to support AMISOM, with contribution from UNSOS, in its endeavours," said Ms Sadozai.

AMISOM Sector Four Commander, Col. Mohamed Ibrahim Muse said through the support of the people of Somalia and others partners, the troops under his command had managed to conduct successful operations against insurgent and terrorist elements in the region.

"Our soldiers serve with unwavering dedication despite facing a challenging environment. AMISOM troops in Hiiran area have provided a commendable assistance to the mission." NGO's call for an hormanized registrations and identification in emergencies in Somalia Kismayo residents stage protest against Federal Government Media, Human Rights activists launch campaign to increase women participation in electoral process.