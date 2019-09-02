Liberia: VP's Convoy in Tragic Accident

2 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

A taxi cab operator has been killed in a fatal car crash with Vice President Jewel Howard - Taylor's convoy at the 15th Gate Intersection in Montserrado County, with passengers from both the convoy and the taxi suffering serious injuries.The incident occurred in the community on Saturday, 31 August about 23 miles east of Monrovia while Vice President Taylor was returning to the capital.

It was reported that the taxi cab operator died on the spot after colliding with the Executive Protection Service (EPS) vehicle in the vice president's convoy.A photo of an EPS vehicle seen after the incident carries a license plate with number 78.

It shows that the EPS vehicle fell tragically with all its tires turned towards the sky, as another photo shows a crowd standing in awe around a smashed yellow taxi cab.The accident involving Vice President Taylor's convoy comes over six months after President George Manneh Weah's convoy suffered similar tragedy with two deaths occurring and several others, including journalists accredited to the Mansion and some internal media staff being wounded seriously.

In a statement released the same day, Vice President Taylor's office confirmed the incident, saying a vehicle in her convoy was involved in a fatal collision with a taxi at the 15th Gate Intersection on the Monrovia - Kakata Highway.

"Passengers in both vehicles sustained serious injuries and fatalities have been reported," the Vice President's office says.

It indicates that the injured have been evacuated to the State - run John F. Kennedy Hospital in Monrovia for further treatment.

"The Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia expresses its deep regrets over the incident and extends condolences to the families of the deceased; prayers are being offered for the speedy recovery of those injured," the statement conclues.

Earlier on Sunday, February 10, 2019, the press vehicle in the motorcade of President Weah collided with another vehicle belonging to former Associate Justice, Wilkins Wright which reportedly intruded into the motorcade near Gbarnga, Bong County.

Staffers from the Department of Public Affairs of the Ministry of State including cameraman Gabriel Mills , driver Samuel Zorh, cameraman Mohammed S. Konneh and journalist Jerry Gaye of Prime FM were in the press car when the accident occurred.

Other journalists included State - owned LBS' Isaac Freeman and Joseph Sayon. The accident at the time killed Mr. Gabriel Wilson, commonly called Executive Horn, an employee of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, and a lady riding in the intruding vehicle.

