Zimbabwe: DDF Drills Boreholes in Glen View

Government is on a massive drive to drill boreholes in all urban centres and they have started with Glen View in Harare to alleviate water shortages.

The programme, which is being spearheaded by the District Development Fund (DDF) department of water, began a week ago and is expected to reach a target of 15 boreholes by next week.

The development followed the statement by Zanu-PF National Political Commissar, Cde Victor Matemadanda, who visited Glen View South constituency last month and told residents that President Mnangagwa had acquired drilling machines from Belarus.

Addressing hundreds of ZANU-PF supporters in Glen View South yesterday ahead of the by-election scheduled for September 7, Secretary for Finance Cde Patrick Chinamasa said addressing the issue of water shortages was critical.

"ZANU-PF is the only party which has got people at heart. President Mnangagwa is making frantic efforts to ensure that the people of Zimbabwe live a better life. As the Government, we are aware of the challenges that people are going through especially on water and sanitation, among other things. So these boreholes will go a long way in solving water problems in this area and automatically deal with cholera outbreaks," said Cde Chinamasa.

Cde Chinamasa called on the people of Glen View to vote for ZANU-PF because of its sound policies.

He castigated MDC-Alliance for disturbing the peace being enjoyed in the country by calling for violent and illegal demonstrations.

"Let us all come out in numbers on 7 September and vote for ZANU-PF, which has the capacity to deal with challenges in the country.

"What MDC is capable of is calling for demonstrations. They don't even think of developing their respective constituencies. But Zanu-PF, which is led by our visionary leader Cde Mnangagwa, is always making strides to stimulate robust development in the country on a non-partisan basis," said Cde Chinamasa.

"Right now, MDC is insisting on conducting demonstrations countrywide with no apparent reason, never take heed to them. They disturb people's daily programmes. Have you ever asked yourself why they are calling for demonstrations while President Mnangagwa is pushing for developmental programmes? It's a testimony that ZANU-PF is the only party that is pushing for development," he said.

"We will also engage the Ministry of Local Government to stop developments on open spaces which are being spearheaded by MDC councillors. This is increasing the chances of water-borne diseases and should stop," he said.

The election will see ZANU-PF candidate Cde Offard Muchuwe battling against eight other candidates among them Vincent Tsvangirai of the MDC-Alliance.