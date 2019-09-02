Kenya: Ex-Officer Accused of Aiding Police Imposter Waiganjo Dies

2 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Openda

A former senior police officer accused of facilitating Mr Joshua Kirianjahi Waiganjo to masquerade as senior police officer is dead.

The family of Mr Michael Remi Ngugi, a former Anti-Stock Theft Unit Commandant who was battling abuse of office charges in a Nakuru court, confirmed that he died Saturday while undergoing treatment in Nairobi.

The family's spokesperson, who was reluctant to divulge the information, said Mr Ngugi died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

"He has been battling a long illness for close to three years but succumbed yesterday. The family is still mourning," said Mr Muchai who is Mr Ngugi's brother to.

CHARGES

Mr Ngugi was charged alongside former Rift Valley Provincial Police Commissioner John M'Mbijiwe with various counts of abuse of office in relation to Mr Waiganjo's operations within the police force.

Mr Waiganjo was charged with impersonating an assistant commissioner of police and donning police uniform for more than five years without detection.

In the case, the former administrators are accused of allowing the imposter unwarranted access and use of police vehicles including an aircraft, besides allocating him an armed personal driver.

POLICE VEHICLES

Mr Ngugi, according to court documents, gave Mr Waiganjo unlimited access and use of police vehicles in addition to allocating him a personal driver.

The offence was allegedly committed on diverse dates between July and November 2012 at the ASTU headquarters in Gilgil.

Mr M'Mbijiwe on the other hand is said to have allowed Mr Waiganjo to fly in a police helicopter on a sensitive trip to Baragoi when bandits massacred over 40 police officers in the Suguta valley

The three denied the charges and are out on a Sh2 million bond each.

