Malawi: Masangwi, Chimbanga Deny Rejoining DPP

UTM Party patron Noel Masangwi and deputy spokesman Leonard Chimbanga have denied harboring intentions of defecting from the Saulos Chilima led party to joing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after reports went viral that they have jumped ship.

Masangwi: I remain UTM Patron

Masangi described the reports as "mere political propaganda" saying eh is not contemplating quitting UTM.

He escribed assertion that he intends to defect as a ploy aimed at causing confusion in the UTM.

On his part, Chimbanga , who is also councillot for UTM in Blantyre City, said he remains loyal to UTM and said reports of him defecting is work of "propaganda machinery".

However, at a DPP regional governor for the South, Charles Mchacha, said he has welcomed over 30 UTM Southern region members from Mwanza, Neno and Thyolo who have to the ruling party.

Speaking on Saturday at DPP's Southern Region office in Blantyre when welcoming the defectors who were once DPP members before joining UTM, Mchacha described the

development as very encouraging to the party .

Mchacha said there are more UTM gurus who will be rejoing the ruling party, saying "the DPP's door is open to received the prodigal sons and daughters."

He also said the DPP will be welcoming new members in the party because working together with the ruling party is the only way that can help to build better Malawi in as far as development works is concerned.

In his remarks one of the defectors Francis Sabinala who was serving as UTM Vice Governor for Thyolo East said they have decided to join the ruling party after getting disappointed with the action of their UTM leadership which he said it lacks maturity and vision .

He said as opposition party he expected UTM leaders to accept the defeat of the May 2019 election and start supporting other developments being implemented by DPP as they wait for their lucky in 2024 but instead the UTM party is busy fueling violence which is happening in the country through demonstrations which has resulted into loss of properties for many people in the country.

"I know other people might think that we've been bribed but fact of the matter is that we have reached to this decision of rejoining DPP for good faith because we want to work with the government in dealing with the problems being faced by many people in the country and bring a good change.

"We are tired with what our UTM leaders and other opposition parties are doing with their actions which is aimed at destroying our beautiful Malawi for unknown reasons," said Sabinala.