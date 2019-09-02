Nigeria: Ndidi Loving Leicester's Start to the Season

2 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is excited by the his Leicester City's winning start to the 2019/2020 English Premier League season.

Leicester have claimed eight of the maximum 12 points from the four-week old season to stay third in the EPL standing behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ndidi who returned to the Foxes' starting lineup for the first time since their 1-1 draw against Chelsea, was influential in the team's 3-1 victory against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 22-year-old played the whole duration of the game and he was pleased with the team's outcome.

While reacting to the outcome of the clash with Bournemouth, the former Genk midfielder in the Belgum Jupiler, took to his verified Twitter account to reveal how he felt in just three words as he wrote: 'Love It Boys'

Two beautiful goals from Jamie Vardy and a strike from Youri Tielemans were enough to give the Foxes their second victory of the season.

Meanwhile, the midfielder won't be in Super Eagles camp for the upcoming friendly match against Ukraine next month as he was excused from the squad by Gernot Rohr.

PAOK midfielder Anderson Esiti was called up by the Franco/German gaffer to replace the Leicester City man who is expected to remain in England during the international break.

