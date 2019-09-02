Liberia: Lebanese Union Donates Assorted Items to Labour Ministry

2 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Abednego Davis

WLCU President Ahmed Wazni and members of the Union posed with Minister Kollie during Friday's presentation ceremony.

As part of its social responsibility, the leadership of the World Lebanese Cultural Union of Liberia (WLCU) on Friday, August 30, 2019 donated several computers, printers and accessories to authorities at the Ministry of Labour, to enhance its efficiency.

WLCU President Ahmed Wazni said the donation is part of the WLCU's institutional assistance program to the government.

Wazni said while government is doing its utmost best with its meager resources to improve all sectors, the WLCU is obliged to augment government's efforts through its social responsibility, so that the government can achieve its vision, the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

He added, "The WLCU has over the years contributed to the Ministry of Labour in the spirit of partnership and better welfare for everyone, and that the donation was as urgent response to its request."

Mr. Wazni then lauded Minister of Labour Moses Y. Kollie for the "cordial working relations with the Lebanese community, and the opportunity afforded them to be part of government's vision for prosperity and peace."

Minister Kollie expressed gratitude to the leadership of the WLCU for the "rapid response of computers and printers badly needed to enhance efficiency at the ministry."

Kollie said the World Lebanese Cultural Union of Liberia is part of the tripartite team of the ministry, and while it has not ruled out contentious issues, he added that some of the issues have always been resolved through dialogue and open-line of communication.

The donated items consisted of four desktop computers, four Dell printers and four of the three in one HP printers .

It can be recalled that WLCU recently presented two Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines to authorities of the Ministry of Health (MoH) valued costing over US$29,000 to save the lives of travelers, who are mostly expose to Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) or heart attack.

MoH has already installed the the AED machines at the RIA to benefit many of the travelers, who suffer heart attack.

The machines were presented to Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah in the presence of Lebanon Ambassador accredited to Liberia, Henri Kastoun and executives of the WLCU.

It was imported by the WLCU through Charif Pharmacy.

