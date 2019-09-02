Ghana: 9 Suspected Land Guards Arrested At Kokrobite

2 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Nine suspected land guards were yesterday arrested in a special operation at Kokrobite near Weija in Accra.

The suspects who are from two factions are Cephas Ahiago, 25, Benjamin Botchway Barnes, 24, Moses Quarshie, 23, Joshua Oboosu, 22, Arnold Amuzu, 24, Stantley Tagoe Sariki, 42, Noah Ashaley, 31, Ibrahim Tetteh and Simon Borketey.

Items retrieved by the police from the suspects were two pump action guns, a pistol, more than 300 ammunitions, cutlasses, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, a drone, motorcycle and assorted mobile phones, among others.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the Police Headquarters, Accra Regional Police Operations Command, Counter Terrorism Unit, Weija and Amasaman police.

The Commanding Officer in charge of Operations at the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori together with ACP Afriyie Sakyi, the Deputy Regional Police Commander of the Command, told journalists that the suspects were in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

ACP Ofori said the operation followed a tip-off that the two groups which they suspect were included, had clashed over land and properties at Kokrobite.

He said the team was deployed to the area and there was sporadic firing of guns, adding that the police arrested the suspects.

ACP Ofori said the suspects would be arraigned before court on Monday, adding that the police have mounted a search for the arrest of other accomplices.

He cautioned trouble makers to desist from such acts or would be dealt with.

"The fight on land guards by the police is still ongoing, the police would use the new law on vigilantism to deal with such miscreants who want to disturb the peace in the country," he added.

ACP Ofori entreated the media to support the police in the fight against crimes in the country.

