Ghana: Govt Urges Police to Arm Police On Operational Duties

The Vice President, Dr Mahammudu Bawumia has led a government delegation to Kumasi for the burial service of the late L/Cpl. Mohammed Awal who was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Aplaku near Kasoa in the Central Region.

In all, five officers, including a woman, have been shot and killed in the last month in various parts of the country while discharging their lawfully mandated duties.

He said government has ordered the police administration to henceforth equip all officers on "outside duties" with weapons and bullet proof vests when on duty in a bid to provide greater protection to the men and women of the Service.

The Vice President said just this week, 4,500 bullet proof vests have been delivered to the Police Service to help stem these unfortunate incidents.

"We are retooling the Service and government has delivered 567 vehicles to the Police Service since 2017. We have also given clearance for the recruitment of 4,000 officers into the Service to boost the numbers," he said.

Dr Bawumia gave the assurance that government would continue to support the Police and more logistics would be delivered.

"We must protect our police for them to be able to protect us," he explained.

"I have full confidence in the acting IGP and personnel to work hard to bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book. We are going to go after the attackers. May the souls of the departed police personnel rest in the bosom of the Lord," the Vice President concluded.