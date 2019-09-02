Ghana: 2 Arrested for Robbery On Sawla-Wa Highway

2 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Sawla — Two persons suspected to be armed robbers have been arrested by the police at Sawla in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yussif Mohammed Tanko, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times yesterday, said the suspected armed robbers were alleged to be operating on the Sawla-Wa highway.

He gave the names of the suspects as Yakubu Haruna, 24 and Seidu Haruna, 18.

DSP Tanko explained that one Mr Kwabena Baah, a 42-year-old driver, who was in charge of a Guinness distribution truck with registration number AS 4014-16, reported a robbery attack on him to the Sawla police.

The PRO said the attack and robbery of the driver is believed to have been carried out by the two suspects who were said to have made away with GH¢15,000.00 and a mobile phone at the outskirts of Yiapa, a farming community along the Sawla-Wa road.

He stated that the suspected armed robbers went into a nearby bush after robbing the driver and other occupants of the vehicle.

DSP Tank indicated that the police personnel, after the report, alerted the various communities along that stretch of the road

He said the police later received a telephone call from Yipala, a village, that some youth of the community had arrested two Fulani men loitering close to the robbery scene, and suspected them to be responsible for the robbery carried on the Guinness distribution truck.

PRO added that the police proceeded to the village where the two suspects were arrested and placed in custody for further investigations.

He said that one of the suspects has been identified by one of his assailants.

PRO said the two would be processed for court immediately the police conclude their investigations.

