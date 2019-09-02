Liberia: At Least One Dead in VP Taylor Motorcade Crash At 15-Gate

31 August 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Report coming in says the motorcade of Vice President Jewel Howard was involved into an accident while returning from Bong County. According to a citizen journalist, Melvin Cephas, an EPS vehicle with plate #78 collided with a taxi around the 15-Gate Intersection in Montserrado County.

EPS vehicle from VP Taylor's convoy capsided during the collision

The driver of the taxi, yet to be properly identified, died instantly. He said all of the passengers are in critical condition. Cephas informed OK FM via mobile phone that those riding in the EPS vehicle are being taken to hospital, while the others remain unattended to. The incident is said to have occurred few minutes ago.

A statement from the office of Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor admits that on Saturday, August 31, 2019, a vehicle in the VP's convoy was involved in a fatal collision with a taxi at the 15-Gate intersection on the Monrovia, Kakata Highway.

Passengers in both vehicles sustained serious injuries and fatalities have been reported.

The injured have been evacuated to the John F. Kennedy Hospital in Monrovia for further treatment.

The Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia expresses its deep regrets over the incident and extends condolences to the families of the deceased; prayers are being offered for the speedy recovery of those injured.

