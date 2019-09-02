Nigeria: Taraba, Adamawa Governors Head Bayelsa, Kogi Electoral Committees

Abuja — Ahead of September 3 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary elections for the governorship races in Bayelsa and Kogi states, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has set up election committees for the two states.

The NWC has also appointed Taraba State Governor, Mr. Darius Ishaku and his Adamawa counterpart, Hon. Ahmed Fintiri chairmen of election committees for the two states.

This was revealed in a document signed by the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu. THISDAY obtained the document last night.

The party named other members of the Bayelsa State election committee for the Tuesday election to include Ude Okochukwu, Mohammed Ibrahim, Binta Pearl Ijeoma and Ajibola Munriana.

In the same manner, PDP named members for the Kogi state election panel as Senator Biodun Olujimi, Richard Olieh, Ejiofor Onyia and Eyitayo Jegede as secretary

Besides, the NWC named the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus as the chairman of the appeal committee expected to hear appeals on Thursday September 5.

He will chair the appeal arising from the primary elections for the two states. Some members of the appeal committee are Elder Yemi Akinwunmi, Dr. Agbo Emmanuel, College. Austin Akobundu, Aribisala Adewale, Abdullahi Maibasira, Kola Ologbondiyan, Emmanuel Enoidem, Adamu Mustapha, Mariya Waziri, Udeh Okoye, Dr. Eddy Olafeso Chief Austin Umahi and Emmanuel Ogidi.

Others are G. T. Kataps, Theophilus Daka Shan, Ibrahim Kazaure, Muazu Aliyu Babangida, Inna Maryam Ciroma, Shehu Garba Matazu, Okwy Nwodo, Fred Alabraba, Charles Akintoye, Sen. Umaru and Ibrahim Tsauri, who will serve as secretary of the committee.

PDP said the constitution of the three committees was in exercise of its powers under the electoral guidelines for the party's primary elections.