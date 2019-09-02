Zimbabwe: Boss Bingu Vows to Market Mufakose

Traditional dance promoter Notice Tinei Mazura has urged upcoming Zimdancehall artistes to stop chasing shadows, claiming that they are being sabotaged in the sector when they are not putting enough effort to get recognition.

Known as Boss Bingu in dancehall circles, the Mufakose-based arts organiser has been spreading his tentacles into the Zimdancehall movement through the establishment of Bingu Village Studios where he hopes young talent, mainly from his neighbourhood, will be cultivated into recognised brands.

"As ghetto youths, we should sing in one voice, stop claiming sabotage everywhere and work hard to the extent that those who do not want to recognise us will

be forced to come through," said Boss Bingu.

"If we dwell much on what we view as sabotage we will not progress, but hard work could attract the investments we want."

The studio opened its doors last year in August and has to date given a chance to countless unknown names in the industry.

These are baby steps by Mazura, driven by a passion to be "a big promoter respected by the corporate world one day", has made in partnership with fledgling

producer Farai Zimunya, aka Infinity Beats, to put Mufakose on the map.

"Mufakose has always had a problem on the issue of sound quality and I had seen that there is a lot of potential for people who sing, but they could not go to

big studios because of lack of funds and this is why we put our studio together," he said.

"My wish is that we nurture artistes to a point where they gain popularity and I do not care if they are taken by other promoters later, I would be satisfied

that they passed through our hands."

Meanwhile, with drug abuse mostly associated with the industry, Boss Bingu has called on relevant authorities to intensify the clampdown on the menace to save

the creative lot.

"It is sad because drugs destroy talent and can make young people lose focus, so the police should intensify efforts to stop drug abuse in all spheres

including the music sector," he said.