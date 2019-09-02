Kenya: Administration Police Officer Dies At Tycoon Humphrey Kariuki's Thika Plant

Inside the Africa Spirits Limited factory in Thika, Kiambu County. An Administration Police officer is said to have fallen to his death at the factory.

Police are investigating the circumstances in which an AP officer died at billionaire Humphrey Kariuki-owned Africa Spirits plant in Thika, Kiambu County.

The Administration Police officer is said to have been manning the factory on Saturday when he slipped and died.

Thika Sub-County Deputy Police Commander Mr Bernard Ayoo identified the officer as Police Constable Samuel Njogu Mwaura.

He said the officer died after sliding from a spiral metal staircase within the factory.

He was pronounced dead at Thika Level Five hospital where he had been rushed.

"At the moment we cannot tell the exact circumstances that led to his death. A postmortem shall help establish what exactly happened," Mr Ayoo said.

An officer who viewed the deceased before he was rushed to the hospital said he sustained some cut at the back of his head.

The body was taken to General Kago mortuary.