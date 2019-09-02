Kenya: Administration Police Officer Dies At Tycoon Humphrey Kariuki's Thika Plant

Photo: Mary Wambui/Nation Media Group
Inside the Africa Spirits Limited factory in Thika, Kiambu County. An Administration Police officer is said to have fallen to his death at the factory.
2 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mary Wambui

Police are investigating the circumstances in which an AP officer died at billionaire Humphrey Kariuki-owned Africa Spirits plant in Thika, Kiambu County.

The Administration Police officer is said to have been manning the factory on Saturday when he slipped and died.

Thika Sub-County Deputy Police Commander Mr Bernard Ayoo identified the officer as Police Constable Samuel Njogu Mwaura.

He said the officer died after sliding from a spiral metal staircase within the factory.

He was pronounced dead at Thika Level Five hospital where he had been rushed.

"At the moment we cannot tell the exact circumstances that led to his death. A postmortem shall help establish what exactly happened," Mr Ayoo said.

An officer who viewed the deceased before he was rushed to the hospital said he sustained some cut at the back of his head.

The body was taken to General Kago mortuary.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Business
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.