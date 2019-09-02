Zimbabwe: Mau Mau Vows to Deliver World Champion

Veteran boxing promoter Stalin Mau Mau has vowed to produce a world boxing champion for Zimbabwe in the near future following the recent success of one of his boxers, Peter Pambeni.

Pambeni won the WBO lightweight accolade in Namibia last month to restore the Mau Mau boxing legacy in the country.

Mau Mau returned to boxing promotion last year after a number of years on the sidelines and is already looking to create a world champion.

"I am highly elated and at the same time emotional at Pambeni's win because it has come after a long struggle in the boxing fraternity in this country. Pambeni

has become the torch bearer in the quest for a world status in as far as boxing is concerned in the country," Mau Mau said.

Mau Mau Boxing has been hosting regular boxing tournaments in Harare since last year and the programmes seem to be yielding results already.

"Boxing had died when we were booted out of the commonwealth and has been in the wilderness for a number of years.

"I vowed that I would make sure boxing was resuscitated.

"I set a good programme starting last year. In one year I have given boxers at least nine chances of fighting and build their records. Pambeni is a product of

a robust programme, which made him eligible to challenge for the title," he said.

"And the coming on board of the likes of Manyuchi Boxing Academy and others to revive boxing has helped our efforts tremendously and boxing will never be the

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

same again in this country.

"It won't be long before we have a world champion and it likely that Pambeni is going to be our next world champion."

The veteran promoter's name is synonymous with local boxing having been involved for more than two decades.

Mau Mau is responsible for producing the likes of former commonwealth champion Alfonso Zvenyika as well as former WBO Africa super-middleweight champion Tineyi

Maridzo.

"My aim is to try and create pro boxers from the abundant raw talent that we have in the country. We have never had a major success story since Zvenyika's

commonwealth championship and the WBO Africa continental win by Tineyi Maridzo," he said.