South Africa: Just in - Grade R Girl Kidnapped in Front of Vaal School

2 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A 6-year-old Grade R girl was kidnapped by four men in front of Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, at around 07:40 on Monday morning.

The men loaded Amy-Lee de Jager into a white Toyota Fortuner and drove off with her.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24 a manhunt has been launched.

Anyone who has information about the incident has been urged to come forward.

The school issued a short statement on its Facebook page asking people to be on the lookout after the girl was seemingly snatched from her mother's car.

This is a developing story.

Kidnapping at Kollegepark Primary School, Vanderbijlpark. Amy-Lee De Jager, Grade R Learner taken by four men driving this Toyota Fortuner. @EducationGP @SAPoliceService @GP_CommSafety pic.twitter.com/7sP5Q9Ulkw-- Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 2, 2019

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.