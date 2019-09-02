South Africa: Just in - Grade R Girl Kidnapped in Front of Vaal School

A 6-year-old Grade R girl was kidnapped by four men in front of Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, at around 07:40 on Monday morning.

The men loaded Amy-Lee de Jager into a white Toyota Fortuner and drove off with her.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24 a manhunt has been launched.

Anyone who has information about the incident has been urged to come forward.

The school issued a short statement on its Facebook page asking people to be on the lookout after the girl was seemingly snatched from her mother's car.

This is a developing story.

Kidnapping at Kollegepark Primary School, Vanderbijlpark. Amy-Lee De Jager, Grade R Learner taken by four men driving this Toyota Fortuner. @EducationGP @SAPoliceService @GP_CommSafety pic.twitter.com/7sP5Q9Ulkw-- Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 2, 2019

Source: News24