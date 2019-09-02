South Africa: CSA Mourns the Passing of Former Umpire Basson

2 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Former umpire, match referee and administrator Brian Basson has passed away in Port Elizabeth last week Friday.

He was 76.

According to a press release from CSA, Basson had been in poor health for some time.

Basson served as an umpire and later as a match referee before becoming the General Manager of Cricket Operations for Cricket South Africa.

"It is with great sadness that we have heard of the passing of Brian," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"He will always be remembered for the work he did in charge of our cricket operations after earlier being a highly respected umpire and match referee.

"On behalf of the CSA Family I extend our deepest sympathy to his family, his friends and his colleagues in the cricket community."

He is survived by his wife, Pam, and his daughters, Monique and Nicole.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 3pm at St. Saviour's Church, Villiers Road, Walmer.

Compiled by: Lynn Butler

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.