South Africa: CSA Mourns the Passing of Former Umpire Basson

Cape Town — Former umpire, match referee and administrator Brian Basson has passed away in Port Elizabeth last week Friday.

He was 76.

According to a press release from CSA, Basson had been in poor health for some time.

Basson served as an umpire and later as a match referee before becoming the General Manager of Cricket Operations for Cricket South Africa.

"It is with great sadness that we have heard of the passing of Brian," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"He will always be remembered for the work he did in charge of our cricket operations after earlier being a highly respected umpire and match referee.

"On behalf of the CSA Family I extend our deepest sympathy to his family, his friends and his colleagues in the cricket community."

He is survived by his wife, Pam, and his daughters, Monique and Nicole.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 3pm at St. Saviour's Church, Villiers Road, Walmer.

Compiled by: Lynn Butler

Source: Sport24