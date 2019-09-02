Cameroon: Eseka Train Accident - Files Awaited From Victims and Legal Beneficiaries of the Deceased

Below is an announcement from the Secretary General at the PM's Office.

The Secretary General at the Prime Minister's Office, Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee for the distribution of the special allocation of one billion CFA francs (1 000 000 000 CFA frs) granted as financial assistance to victims of the Eseka rail accident on 21 October 2016, is pleased to invite the following persons, casualties of the accident, to submit their files to his Office, latest on 31 December 2018. The files shall comprise the following documents: - supporting medical documents from public or private hospitals approved by the Ministry of Public Health; - a certified copy and a photocopy of the National identity Card (NIC); - a certificate of residence. After this deadline, files shall no longer be received and a final distribution of the funds shall be done. The concerned persons include:

List of injured persons

Abaga Akame Simone

Abdel Rahaman Abdoulbaguimoussa

Abeng Roland Abodo

Aurelie Lutgarde

Aboubakar Abba

Afina Amadou

Akem Judith

Akoumou Juliette

Ambassa Gerard

Ambassa Jeanne

Aminatou Chayma

Amvambe Bibanga

Guy Arawo Genevieve

Atangana Andre Steve

Awa Christelle Awoua

Albin Michel Baba

Alhadji Babit Rose

Badiki Eseme Mary

Bagme Cindy Nikita

Ballet Theophile

Bedan Gisele Andellet Benga Épse Mbadem Alice

Besseke Mandengue Augustine

Bgokam Michelle Biapa

Tchapga Arielle

Binyam Marie Stephanie

Bouba Alfa

Cha Gabriel Munjong

Chiaka Milagrossa

Cleland Hervé Patrick Johnson

Dikongue Nelly

Djeukam Mbougom Marie

Djibrilla Sali

Djin Épse Fakam Claire

Djomo Guilaine

Djuikem Francoise

Donfack Épse Younkam

Dongmo Zebaze Dr Mengue Épse Mambou

Dsamou Yatcheu Philomène

Ebong Pierre

Ebongue Josephine

Ekam Lucas

Eke Épouse Wanga Armande Aurore

Ekey Misse

Ekwe Isabelle

Ekwe Njoh Epee Manfred

Elie Hoyeg

Ella Obe Marceline

Emalieu Flora

Enfant Mabou

Enfant Ramatou Mamoudou

Enfant Safiatou Mamoudou

Enfant Tem Bisso Megane

Eposi Mbile Catherine

Etoyo Bagnaka Ghautier

Eva Elisabeth Eyene

Eyene Jean Lambert

Fara Moamoute

Fautanh Madiodji

Fitimirayes Stephanie (Tchadienne)

Florence Jeanne Sarah Palla

Foe Ebongue Marie Joséphine

Fondjo Norbert

Fortoh Pamela

Fotsing Edwidge

Fotue Fokou Williams

Fougnang Guy Michel

Foundi Tsague

Freddy Ewane Epee

Game

Goldner

Goueth Emmanuel

Gwet Emeline

Halima Abdou

Hamadou Sambo

Hawaou Amada

Hell Kona Hoyek** Elie El

Inda Eugene Ediflo

Issa Brahim

Itchobo A Itchobo Hortence Majolie

Kaiek Hamza

Kamen Llwandi Mathias Nickel

Kamnga Talleu Junie Stella

Kemekeu Andre

Kemgue Essomba Gaba

Kemmegne Anne

Kenfack Gabriel

Kenfack Simon

Kengla Penn Elias

Kensia Nguefack

Kepseu Jean Appolinaire

Keunou Bernadette

Keyi Glorianne

Kibinde Pierre

Kiboum Naomie

Kuate Denis

Kue Neutchoua Geraldine

Kwelle Cobe Pierre

Lefang Ngongo Cedric Stephane

Leopold Massom

Lissouk Mouaha Florence

Londo Eyabe Adelaide

Mabey Manga Yvonne

Mafo Fotsing Magne Tokam

Maiwenn Mahamat Abdel Rahim

Mahamat Adam

Mahop Madeleine

Maka Jeanine

Malakou Konlat Épse Tangone

Malapa Ndjong Marie

Maube Felix Mayi Audrey

Mayombi Nohga

Martin Mballet Theophile Mbogo

Manang Véronique Félicitée

Mbolle Suzana

Mbouni Evelyne Mboussi Katsang

Mbozoo Andre

Medefo Tamokoue Valtide De La Joie

Medom Kaffe Felicia

Meguem Jean Marie

Mekou Aurelie Miamo

Mbotchack Thérèse

Milagosa Chaka

Mimboe Orliane

Mine Yondih Èpse Batee

Minko'o Minko'o Simon

Mizinang Abdias

Mme Adama Awal

Momo Ngoffo Celestine

Monyang Pauline

Morar Petru

Moube Philippe

Mougam Moukoudi Mbanga

Mounogan Roger

Moussa Mamoudou

Mvende Angeline

Mveng Ba'ana Épse Ahanda Germaine

Nana Épse Sawa Jacqueline

Nanfah Kenfack Odile

Ndize Jacqueline

Ndjike Myriam Eliada

Ndondoki Nyamsi

Ndongo Serge Robert

Ndongo Onnasy Hortense

Ndoyou Christelle

Nga D Solange Nga

Ngue Samuel

Ngangom Jiawono

Nghonga Marcelline

Ngnigha Micheline

Ngo Biboum

Ngo Billong Emilie Patricia

Ngo Kom Jeanna

Ngo Mapel Marie

Ngo Ndangui

Ngo Ngue Esther

Ngomsi Pauline

Ngondi Ndzala Enice Evrade

Ngondo Arsene Jonathan

Ngongom Manguele Angele

Ngoumeni Wansi

Ngueleo Rachel

Nguena Njeuneda Charles

Nguepi Estelle

Nguepnang Simplice Magloire

Ngwami Silas Nyah

Ngweng Martha

Niba Francis Suh

Njapo Djomo Collins Cardin

Njeudjang Jean Claude

Nkem Ayuch Nkengla Penn Elias

Nkengue Ngaba Romuald

Nkili Flore Nkolo Née Atouba Aline

Nkolo Nkou Épse Ondoua Cecile

Nkom Ayuy

Nkot Madelaine

Nkwelle Rachelle

Nkwemeni Jacqueline

Nloze Mfenda David

Nomong Hortense

Nortje Jean De Bruin (Sud africain)

Noumbissi Dorcas

Nsame Nkongue

Nseke Maboa Marthe

Nshutpuen Madeleine

Nukam Forgwan Eveline

Nyake EjangueNyanfa Marcelin

Olembe Olembe Nadege

Olinga Mebe Elvire Roxane

Olli Zella Adeadata

Ondoua Mbida Épse Mitambo Ekobe

Pabo Fadimatou Pamen

Rosette Petru Morar (Francais)

Pop Daniel (Sud Africain)

Pouaka Tamoukoue

Pouomogne Colette

Rachida Ousmane

Rommel Gancatcho

Sadio Yemetio Gerald

Sale Abdoul

Same Francoise

Sanda Oumarou

Sema Etame Valérie

Shashi Mohan Korun

Simo Tayou Pamela

Sobmack Francois

Song Nyambe

Sumvi Azane Hubert

Sushil Kumar

Tabot Egbe Laura Épse Besong

Takam Rene

Talla Laure Tangoue Ernestine

Tawegoun Alain

Tayou Sylvere

Tchambu Helene

Tchameni Bernadette

Tchamou Giles

Tchiendjou Mboummi Evelyne

Tchoffo Alex

Tchokonte Ngeukam Augustin

Tikapa Maxime

Tinkam Tchanou Derrick

Titane Roland

Tondji Ebenezer Merlin

Toukam Gabriel

Toukam Ngounou Franck

Toure Amouhani

Tsala Aloys

Tsefack Rodrigue

Vermeneulen Johannes Jacobus (Sud Africain)

Wahile Ezekiel

Wouatchom Bruno

Yanga Marie

Yanou Yandou Didier Serge

Yaya Suzanne

Yemele Djizon Virginie

Yemeli Dounmo

Yimgain Tayou Bianca

Yob Cecile

Ze Elisabeth.

In addition, the legal beneficiaries of the deceased and missing persons listed below are invited to submit their files to the Prime Minister's Office, as soon as possible, in order to receive the financial assistance provided by the Head of State. The files shall comprise: - A copy of the hereditary judgment or an original copy of the Family Council Minutes appointing the administrator of the estate and the beneficiaries, approved by the territorially competent Divisional Officer; - A certified copy and a photocopy of the National Identity card (NIC) of the administrator of the estate: - A certificate indicating the nature of death of the deceased; - A formal power of attorney signed by all the adult beneficiaries listed in the Family Council Minutes, photocopies of their NICs, and their telephone numbers. -A certificate of residence. The concerned persons include: List of deceased victims Aissa Tou Sadjo Akem Judith Bille Leukomo Maka Tamo Nsouegni Rouil Simenou Tchiwono Epse Tchiebeb Todam Mbadzim Yousra Amra List of missing persons Ali Garga Mboyo Simplice Jonas Tedonzong Romuald Yaounde, 12 November 2018 (s) FOUDA Séraphin Magloire Secretary General, Prime Minister's Office