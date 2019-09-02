Cameroon: Eseka Train Accident - Files Awaited From Victims and Legal Beneficiaries of the Deceased

Below is an announcement from the Secretary General at the PM's Office.
The Secretary General at the Prime Minister's Office, Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee for the distribution of the special allocation of one billion CFA francs (1 000 000 000 CFA frs) granted as financial assistance to victims of the Eseka rail accident on 21 October 2016, is pleased to invite the following persons, casualties of the accident, to submit their files to his Office, latest on 31 December 2018. The files shall comprise the following documents: - supporting medical documents from public or private hospitals approved by the Ministry of Public Health; - a certified copy and a photocopy of the National identity Card (NIC); - a certificate of residence. After this deadline, files shall no longer be received and a final distribution of the funds shall be done. The concerned persons include:
List of injured persons
Abaga Akame Simone
Abdel Rahaman Abdoulbaguimoussa
Abeng Roland Abodo
Aurelie Lutgarde
Aboubakar Abba
Afina Amadou
Akem Judith
Akoumou Juliette
Ambassa Gerard
Ambassa Jeanne
Aminatou Chayma
Amvambe Bibanga
Guy Arawo Genevieve
Atangana Andre Steve
Awa Christelle Awoua
Albin Michel Baba
Alhadji Babit Rose
Badiki Eseme Mary
Bagme Cindy Nikita
Ballet Theophile
Bedan Gisele Andellet Benga Épse Mbadem Alice
Besseke Mandengue Augustine
Bgokam Michelle Biapa
Tchapga Arielle
Binyam Marie Stephanie
Bouba Alfa
Cha Gabriel Munjong
Chiaka Milagrossa
Cleland Hervé Patrick Johnson
Dikongue Nelly
Djeukam Mbougom Marie
Djibrilla Sali
Djin Épse Fakam Claire
Djomo Guilaine
Djuikem Francoise
Donfack Épse Younkam
Dongmo Zebaze Dr Mengue Épse Mambou
Dsamou Yatcheu Philomène
Ebong Pierre
Ebongue Josephine
Ekam Lucas
Eke Épouse Wanga Armande Aurore
Ekey Misse
Ekwe Isabelle
Ekwe Njoh Epee Manfred
Elie Hoyeg
Ella Obe Marceline
Emalieu Flora
Enfant Mabou
Enfant Ramatou Mamoudou
Enfant Safiatou Mamoudou
Enfant Tem Bisso Megane
Eposi Mbile Catherine
Etoyo Bagnaka Ghautier
Eva Elisabeth Eyene
Eyene Jean Lambert
Fara Moamoute
Fautanh Madiodji
Fitimirayes Stephanie (Tchadienne)
Florence Jeanne Sarah Palla
Foe Ebongue Marie Joséphine
Fondjo Norbert
Fortoh Pamela
Fotsing Edwidge
Fotue Fokou Williams
Fougnang Guy Michel
Foundi Tsague
Freddy Ewane Epee
Game
Goldner
Goueth Emmanuel
Gwet Emeline
Halima Abdou
Hamadou Sambo
Hawaou Amada
Hell Kona Hoyek** Elie El
Inda Eugene Ediflo
Issa Brahim
Itchobo A Itchobo Hortence Majolie
Kaiek Hamza
Kamen Llwandi Mathias Nickel
Kamnga Talleu Junie Stella
Kemekeu Andre
Kemgue Essomba Gaba
Kemmegne Anne
Kenfack Gabriel
Kenfack Simon
Kengla Penn Elias
Kensia Nguefack
Kepseu Jean Appolinaire
Keunou Bernadette
Keyi Glorianne
Kibinde Pierre
Kiboum Naomie
Kuate Denis
Kue Neutchoua Geraldine
Kwelle Cobe Pierre
Lefang Ngongo Cedric Stephane
Leopold Massom
Lissouk Mouaha Florence
Londo Eyabe Adelaide
Mabey Manga Yvonne
Mafo Fotsing Magne Tokam
Maiwenn Mahamat Abdel Rahim
Mahamat Adam
Mahop Madeleine
Maka Jeanine
Malakou Konlat Épse Tangone
Malapa Ndjong Marie
Maube Felix Mayi Audrey
Mayombi Nohga
Martin Mballet Theophile Mbogo
Manang Véronique Félicitée
Mbolle Suzana
Mbouni Evelyne Mboussi Katsang
Mbozoo Andre
Medefo Tamokoue Valtide De La Joie
Medom Kaffe Felicia
Meguem Jean Marie
Mekou Aurelie Miamo
Mbotchack Thérèse
Milagosa Chaka
Mimboe Orliane
Mine Yondih Èpse Batee
Minko'o Minko'o Simon
Mizinang Abdias
Mme Adama Awal
Momo Ngoffo Celestine
Monyang Pauline
Morar Petru
Moube Philippe
Mougam Moukoudi Mbanga
Mounogan Roger
Moussa Mamoudou
Mvende Angeline
Mveng Ba'ana Épse Ahanda Germaine
Nana Épse Sawa Jacqueline
Nanfah Kenfack Odile
Ndize Jacqueline
Ndjike Myriam Eliada
Ndondoki Nyamsi
Ndongo Serge Robert
Ndongo Onnasy Hortense
Ndoyou Christelle
Nga D Solange Nga
Ngue Samuel
Ngangom Jiawono
Nghonga Marcelline
Ngnigha Micheline
Ngo Biboum
Ngo Billong Emilie Patricia
Ngo Kom Jeanna
Ngo Mapel Marie
Ngo Ndangui
Ngo Ngue Esther
Ngomsi Pauline
Ngondi Ndzala Enice Evrade
Ngondo Arsene Jonathan
Ngongom Manguele Angele
Ngoumeni Wansi
Ngueleo Rachel
Nguena Njeuneda Charles
Nguepi Estelle
Nguepnang Simplice Magloire
Ngwami Silas Nyah
Ngweng Martha
Niba Francis Suh
Njapo Djomo Collins Cardin
Njeudjang Jean Claude
Nkem Ayuch Nkengla Penn Elias
Nkengue Ngaba Romuald
Nkili Flore Nkolo Née Atouba Aline
Nkolo Nkou Épse Ondoua Cecile
Nkom Ayuy
Nkot Madelaine
Nkwelle Rachelle
Nkwemeni Jacqueline
Nloze Mfenda David
Nomong Hortense
Nortje Jean De Bruin (Sud africain)
Noumbissi Dorcas
Nsame Nkongue
Nseke Maboa Marthe
Nshutpuen Madeleine
Nukam Forgwan Eveline
Nyake EjangueNyanfa Marcelin
Olembe Olembe Nadege
Olinga Mebe Elvire Roxane
Olli Zella Adeadata
Ondoua Mbida Épse Mitambo Ekobe
Pabo Fadimatou Pamen
Rosette Petru Morar (Francais)
Pop Daniel (Sud Africain)
Pouaka Tamoukoue
Pouomogne Colette
Rachida Ousmane
Rommel Gancatcho
Sadio Yemetio Gerald
Sale Abdoul
Same Francoise
Sanda Oumarou
Sema Etame Valérie
Shashi Mohan Korun
Simo Tayou Pamela
Sobmack Francois
Song Nyambe
Sumvi Azane Hubert
Sushil Kumar
Tabot Egbe Laura Épse Besong
Takam Rene
Talla Laure Tangoue Ernestine
Tawegoun Alain
Tayou Sylvere
Tchambu Helene
Tchameni Bernadette
Tchamou Giles
Tchiendjou Mboummi Evelyne
Tchoffo Alex
Tchokonte Ngeukam Augustin
Tikapa Maxime
Tinkam Tchanou Derrick
Titane Roland
Tondji Ebenezer Merlin
Toukam Gabriel
Toukam Ngounou Franck
Toure Amouhani
Tsala Aloys
Tsefack Rodrigue
Vermeneulen Johannes Jacobus (Sud Africain)
Wahile Ezekiel
Wouatchom Bruno
Yanga Marie
Yanou Yandou Didier Serge
Yaya Suzanne
Yemele Djizon Virginie
Yemeli Dounmo
Yimgain Tayou Bianca
Yob Cecile
Ze Elisabeth.
In addition, the legal beneficiaries of the deceased and missing persons listed below are invited to submit their files to the Prime Minister's Office, as soon as possible, in order to receive the financial assistance provided by the Head of State. The files shall comprise: - A copy of the hereditary judgment or an original copy of the Family Council Minutes appointing the administrator of the estate and the beneficiaries, approved by the territorially competent Divisional Officer; - A certified copy and a photocopy of the National Identity card (NIC) of the administrator of the estate: - A certificate indicating the nature of death of the deceased; - A formal power of attorney signed by all the adult beneficiaries listed in the Family Council Minutes, photocopies of their NICs, and their telephone numbers. -A certificate of residence. The concerned persons include: List of deceased victims Aissa Tou Sadjo Akem Judith Bille Leukomo Maka Tamo Nsouegni Rouil Simenou Tchiwono Epse Tchiebeb Todam Mbadzim Yousra Amra List of missing persons Ali Garga Mboyo Simplice Jonas Tedonzong Romuald Yaounde, 12 November 2018 (s) FOUDA Séraphin Magloire Secretary General, Prime Minister's Office