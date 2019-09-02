Zimbabwe: Deborah Fraser Preaches Unity, Peace

One of Zimbabwe's top gospel musicians, Olinda Marowa, and legendary South African gospel songstress Deborah Fraser on Friday mesmerised local fans as they downloaded from the Holy Spirit powerful messages of love, unity and restoration to Zimbabwe.

The response from hundreds of gospel music fans who had gathered to witness the launch of Marowa's fifth album titled Yahwe at Seven Arts Theatre in Harare, triggered the main sponsor of the event, Destiny of Afrika Network founder and leader Reverend Obadiah Musindo, into pledging to fund another visit to Zimbabwe for Mama Deborah, as Fraser is affectionately known in Zimbabwe.

The song Chenesai Nzira by Marowa brought the house down judging from the response from the crowd, and is set to be an instant hit on the market.

However, it was the woman who was on a divine mission to restore Zimbabwe's glory through ministering the Word of God and also uplift the talented Marowa who

captivated the crowd with her flawless act, whose climax was the popular song that brought her to stardom Abanye Bayombona.

It was the collaboration by the duo on the song Mweya Mutsvene that wowed the benevolent heart of Musindo, who had earlier blessed the host artiste with a kombi and medium-density housing stand.

Gospel singer Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi and her husband, producer Lyton Ngolomi, were also rewarded by Musindo for their work in the gospel music industry.

"I am to going mobilise resources for Deborah to come back to Zimbabwe before year end for two days of praise and worship so that the nation will be able to come together by not to seeing anything, but praise," said Musindo.

He said more gospel music would minimise the presence of the devil in Zimbabwe.

Supporting musicians Tafadzwa Mukaro, Pastor Josh Kays, the Ngolomis and Rumbi Zvirikuzhe also showed that the standard of gospel music in Zimbabwe has vastly improved with their polished acts.