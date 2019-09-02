Namibia: Schlettwein Urges Taxpayers to Embrace Itas

2 September 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Namibia Press Agency

FINANCE minister Calle Schlettwein has urged Namibian taxpayers to embrace the new Integrated Tax Administration System (Itas), and promote it for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders and the country's economic growth.

Schlettwein said this in a speech delivered on his behalf at the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF), themed 'Tax Talk: Understanding Itas', which stressed that tax revenue remains one of the country's major sources of income, and should be understood.

"Hence, an effective tax collection system cannot be over-emphasised," Schlettwein stated, adding that the ministry is committed to the full implementation of Itas by ensuring that external users of the system fully understand its benefits, and are adequately acquainted with it.

He added that Itas is an innovative initiative leveraging on new technology to replace the legacy system, thereby enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in tax administration.

Schlettwein pointed out that 103 200 taxpayers out of the 794 170 taxpayers population in Namibia are registered as portal users thus far.

Windhoek has the highest number of taxpayers at 416 250 people, but only 58 000 are registered on Itas, followed by Oshakati with 107 740 taxpayers, and only 11 600 on the new system.

The commissioner for the inland revenue department, Justus Mwafongwe, told those present that Itas improves operational efficiency and effectiveness in tax administration.

"At the same time, the online system caters for the effective execution of tax administration functions, and offers online self-service, 24-hour accessibility and reduced service queues," he explained.

Itas went live on 17 January 2019, and is aimed at encouraging individuals and businesses to register as online tax service users and maximise the benefits of electronic filing, thereby eliminating the long queuing times previously spent at inland revenue offices.

