Namibia: Kunene Farmer Loses 25 Goats to Lions

2 September 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

A LOCAL farmer near Bergsig in the Torra Conservancy suffered huge losses after a pride of lions broke through a kraal and killed 25 goats on Saturday night.

The communal farmer, Euphrasius Dawids, told The Namibian that he estimates the loss at around N$40 000.

Dawids said the lions killed prized rams, ewes and kids. Some goat carcasses were eaten completely, while others were partially eaten by the lions.

The cats reportedly fled into the bush once the humans approached.

The chairperson of the Palmwag Concession in the Kunene region, Tommy Adams, said since measures were introduced to address human-wildlife conflict in Kunene's conservancies, there has been a major decrease in lion attacks on communal farmers' livestock.

Palmwag comprises the Torra, Sesfontein and Ananbeb conservancies, which have had their fair share of livestock losses to marauding lions in 2017 and 2018. Since then, though, 'lion-proof' kraals have resulted in a major decrease in these attacks.

Adams said Saturday's killing of 25 goats was the first major incident in over a year in the area.

"The mitigation measures are showing results, and although once in a while a cow is killed by lions, we have not had such mass casualties in over a year," he told The Namibian.

Adams said what aggravates the situation is the drought. The last count in June revealed a 40% decrease in game in Palmwag since June last year.

"Obviously, this affects the lions, which will cause them to become desperate if they are hungry. We feel for them too, so these are difficult times for all of us," he added.

Adams stated that the conservancies' motto was "conserve to live" and therefore there was the understanding that lions played an important role in tourism and the local economy.

"We are not interested in poisoning and shooting the prides. They are important to us, but it is difficult when there are incidents like what happened to Dawids. That is why the government should allow the conservancy to shoot one lion at least. This should compensate for such massive livestock killings," he continued.

According to him, there were about three prides in the area, comprising about 20 lions. The attack on Saturday was done by about six cats.

Attempts to get comment from the environment ministry's public relations officer, Romeo Muyunda, have not been successful, and he has not responded to questions sent to him.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Business
Environment
Agribusiness
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.