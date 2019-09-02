Namibia: Nudo Targets Five Seats in Parliament

NATIONAL Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) secretary general Joseph Kauandenge says his party has been working hard to increase their chances of winning more than five seats in the National Assembly this year.

Kauandenge, who conceded that Nudo was not as popular as other political parties, expressed confidence that they will increase their number of seats in the National Assembly during this year's elections.

He made these remarks in an interview with The Namibian on Saturday during the party's electoral college in Windhoek.

An electoral college is an internal election conducted by all political parties participating in the National Assembly elections to draw up a list of 96 members who will contest for seats in the National Assembly. Nudo only managed to win two seats during the 2014 National Assembly elections. These seats are occupied by former Nudo president Asser Mbai and former party secretary general Meundjuu Jahanika. Jahanika lost his secretary general position to Kauandenge at the party's elective congress held in 2018.

Kauandenge on Saturday said the party was well-prepared to make an impact at the upcoming presidential and National Assembly elections in November.

"We are really confident that we will increase those seats to at least five in the National Assembly at the upcoming elections," he added.

Nudo's electoral college is composed of delegates from different structures, including the 96 members of the national council, nine members of the top leadership and six members from each constituency and regional executive. The party's womens council and youth league each send 12 delegates to the college.

As it stands, Nudo's president, Utjiua Muinjangue, tops the parliamentary list at number one, followed by Kauandenge and vice president Peter Kazongominja.

Kazongominja is the current Aminuis constituency councillor.

Nudo's Erongo regional coordinator Uahimisa Kaapehi, Tondii Tjijenda, a teacher by profession, and Kapukuatua Kuvare are also part of the top six on the party's parliamentary list.

During the opening session of Saturday's event, Muinjangue emphasised the need to elevate women and the youth into leadership positions. Muinjangue - the first woman to ever lead a political party as president in Namibia - also urged those who will make it to the National Assembly to use the platform to address issues affecting the masses, as opposed to self-enrichment and gratification.

"We, as Nudo members, should use politics not to our own advantage, but as a vehicle to address pertinent issues affecting our nation such as unemployment, poverty and gender-based violence. I call upon members of this party to rise above pettiness and small-mindedness.

"Lets us not personalise issues in the party, and by doing so hold this party hostage because our needs and aspirations are not catered for. We must remind ourselves, every day, that the party is bigger than all of us," she urged, adding that if successful in this year's elections, Nudo will not be as inactive in parliament as at present.

With three months before the year is over, Muinjangue said Nudo will this year address several pertinent "bread and butter issues that are affecting Namibians".

Among critical issues to receive Nudo's attention, she added, are corruption "that is rife in our country", education reforms, and the country's dwindling economy.