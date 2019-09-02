Nigeria: Boko Haram Sacks Chibok Village, Sets House Ablaze

Photo: VOA
Boko Haram members (file photo).
1 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri — Suspected members of Boko Haram sect yesterday invaded Yimirmugza near Kautikari community of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno state, sacked community members, destroyed and set houses on fire. They equally looted some foodstuffs.

The insurgents stormed the community at the time most panicking residents have fled into the bush for safety.

According to an Elder statesman from Chibok, Mallam Abga Pogu said, "Reports coming from Yimirmugza, Kautikari in Chibok LGA indicates that houses were burnt ,stores broken provisions looted , cars burnt and people injured".

At the time of going to press, there was no official confirmation on the attack from the Police or military authorities, as all effort proved abortive.

