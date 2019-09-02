Uganda: Don't Use Me As a Stepping Stone, Bobi Tells Politicians

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has told politicians joining People Power, a pressure group, not to use it as an opportunity to grow their careers or political parties but instead remain focused on the struggle to stop President Museveni's 33-year reign.

"If you are coming to join People Power, leave your political party, religion, tribe in your house, come focused on getting back our freedom that has been taken by the dictator, President Museveni," Bobi Wine told politicians in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb, yesterday.

This was during the launch of the pressure group's red beret campaign as their main symbol.

"Some of you are MPs from different Opposition political parties but you don't know that you are just comfortable in the captivity President Museveni has put us [in]. Tell me if (four-time presidential aspirant) Dr Kizza Besigye or [leader of Alliance for National Transformation]Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu or any other Opposition politician can hold any event unless President Museveni has granted them to do so," he added. Bobi Wine said People Power was heading to Hoima District to support FDC candidate Asinansi Kamanda Nyakato for the district Woman MP seat, and promised that they would come back with victory.

Manjiya County MP John Baptist Nambeshe said some people were likely to take advantage of the pressure group to get positions because it had gained momentum.

"You know what is happening in the country and more attacks on the pressure group. I know that what Bobi Wine meant is that some people could become selfish at the expense of other Ugandans, let us stick to the cause," he said.

Mr David Lewis Rubonoya, one of the group's lawyers, said their symbols are the beret, which is a sign of uniformity, the red colour for blood and white which is for integrity and truthfulness.