Nigeria: New Katsina United Chair Assures Players of Robust Welfare Package

1 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Francis Sardauna

Katsina — The newly appointed Chairman of Katsina United Football Club, Mr. Abdulsamad Badamasi has assured players and supporters of the team of mutual relationship and robust welfare package as part of efforts to enhance their performances.

The chairman added that he would work assiduously with the State Government to ensure that the salary, match bonuses and traveling allowances of the players were given the desired attention.

Mr. Badamasi who was speaking at the weekend while addressing players and supporters of the Club at Muhammadu Dikko's Stadium, said for Katsina United to perform well, the welfare and health of the players must be giving due consideration.

He affirmed that the prevailing economic situation presented a critical need to improve the benefits and welfare packages of footballers in order to boost their morale and improve productivity

"Your welfare ranging from salary payment, health, shelters, match bonuses and traveling allowances would remain my cardinal objective or priority. This is the only way we can improve your performances," he stated.

According to him, some of the strategies he would adopt to improve the welfare of the players and the supporters include regular interaction with the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, on issues bedeviling the Club for amendment.

He however urged players of the team to adhere strictly to Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) rules and regulations while discharging their obligations.

While commending Governor Masari for given him the opportunity to polit the affairs of the Club, Mr. Badamasi assured that he would not disappoint the state government and the players.

Speaking on behalf of the players, the Captain of the team, Usman Barau, expressed their unalloyed supports and cooperation to the new chirman to enable him discharge his primary assignment effectively.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari had on August 28th, 2019 appointed Mr. Abdulsamad Badamasi as the substantive chairman of Katsina United Football Club.

Badamasi replaces Aminu Balele Dan-Arewa who has been appointed as Katsina State chairman of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Results & Fixtures

Man United 1-1 Southampton

Man City 4-0 Brighton

Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United

Leicester 3-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle 1-1 Watford

West Ham 2-0 Norwich

Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa

Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona

Juventus 4-3 Napoli

Everton v Wolves 2pm

Arsenal v Tottenham 4:30pm

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.