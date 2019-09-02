South Africa: 2019 MSL Draft - Top Picks to Pocket R1 Million

Cape Town — The first-round picks at Tuesday's 2019 Mzansi Super League (MSL) player draft will pocket R1 million each.

That was confirmed in a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement on Monday morning.

Each of the six franchises will make 14 picks at the draft, which will be held in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The franchises already have an international marquee player and a Proteas marquee player each confirmed.

The players who have been retained by their franchises, meanwhile, will form part of the draft but they will obviously not be picked by another or sides and have already been allocated their contract values.

In total, each franchise will spend R5.325 million at the draft, which amounts to a total of R31.95 million.

That money that the franchises spend on players will be paid by CSA.

By the time the draft is complete, each franchise will have a squad of 16 players.

On match days, franchises must field at least two overseas players and two black Africans, while there must also be one rookie included in the squad of 16.

The six MSL teams have also announced the list of players on their retained list:

Cape Town Blitz: Asif Ali, Janneman Malan, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn

Durban Heat: Kyle Abbott, Sarel Erwee, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Khaya Zondo

Jozi Stars: Dan Christian, Reeza Hendricks, Duanne Olivier, Sinethemba Qeshile, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Junior Dala, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Chris Morris, Jon-Jon Smuts

Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Bjorn Fortuin, Aiden Markram, Mangaliso Mosehle, Tabraiz Shamsi

Tshwane Spartans: Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla

SA marquee players:

Cape Town Blitz: Quinton de Kock

Durban Heat: Andile Phehlukwayo

Jozi Stars: Kagiso Rabada

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Imran Tahir

Paarl Rocks: Faf du Plessis

Tshwane Spartans: AB de Villiers

International marquee players:

Cape Town Blitz: Wahab Riaz (Pakistan)

Durban Heat: Alex Hales (England)

Jozi Stars: Chris Gayle (Windies)

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Jason Roy (England)

Paarl Rocks: Isuru Rudana (Sri Lanka)

Tshwane Spartans: Tom Curran (England)

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Source: Sport24