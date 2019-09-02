Zimbabwe: Banks Raise Red Flag Over Policies

1 September 2019
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Tatira Zwinoira

Zimbabwe's banking sector has singled out policy inconsistency as the biggest threat to its sustainability, citing conflicting statements on currency reforms.

Bankers' Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) president Webster Rusere told Standardbusiness in an interview last week that government's communication around the re-introduction of a local currency was confusing.

"I think the biggest challenge facing the banking sector is policy inconsistencies," he said.

"For example, you cannot say that you will be introducing a new currency in 12 months only for you to do it way earlier.

"So, I think we need some policy consistency."

In June, the government made the real-time gross settlement (RTGS) and bonds notes as well as coins the sole legal tender, ending a decade

of dollarisation.

The move took many by surprise as the government position was that the re-introduction of a local currency was months away.

Last month, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube told Bloomberg that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe would soon issue new notes and coins to replace

the quasi-currency.

However, a few days later Ncube was quoted saying the country would not introduce new notes. He said the Zimdollar would remain

constituted of bond notes and coins, RTGS and mobile money.

Local banks that recently started publishing results for the half year ending on June 30 have also flagged lack of policy consistency as

a major challenge.

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe chief executive Joshua Tapabgwa, in a statement accompanying the bank's results, said the currency reforms had

serious implications for the financial institution's operations.

"These policy changes brought massive challenges to the bank as they all required immediate compliance, regardless of the need to amend IT

systems to cater for them," he said.

"The bank managed to surmount the challenges brought by these changes, and we hope for policy stability in the future in order to

minimise disruptions to business and the attendant costs to comply with the new policies and regulations."

A research firm, IH Securities, in a recent report on the banking sector, warned that the re-introduction of a local currency posed a

threat to the stability of local banks.

IH Securities said the currency reforms had created a mismatch between foreign currency assets and liabilities.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.