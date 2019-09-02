Nigeria: Dignitaries Storm Sokoto in 17 Private Jets for Sultan's Daughter's Wedding

1 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The ancient city of Sokoto in the Sokoto Caliphate was thrown into a frenzy of excitement a few days ago as the nobility and royalty of high society descended on the domain of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III for the wedding of his daughter Fatima to Mahmoud Yuguda from Bauchi State.

The city had taken on a face-lift in anticipation of the mother of all weddings and Sokoto became a sight to behold to a first-time visitor. The hotels weren't left out in the fun as they seized the opportunity to raise their prices but still did brisk business. Indeed, well before the Saturday, August 24 wedding kicked off, the place had already been overtaken by dignitaries.

They zoomed in, chauffeur-driven in expensive state-of-the-art models that would burn a hole in a billionaire's pockets. They glided down from the air, some in chartered jets and others in self-owned private aircraft. In fact, various counts put the figure of aircraft that landed at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto at no fewer than 17.

The bride and groom being descended from no mean status, the quality of dignitaries was particularly high. While the bride is the beloved daughter of the Sultan, the groom is one of the sons of former Bauchi governor Senator Isa Yuguda.

Proceedings commenced at the Sultan Bello Mosque where the Chief Imam, Malami Akwara, solemnized the marriage while prayers were offered by Chief Justice of the Federation, Muhammad Tanko, and Chief Imam, National Mosque, Shehu Galadanchi, among others. Representing the bride during the solemnization rites was the Emir of Gwandu, Muhammadu Bashar, while the groom was represented by the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwan Ádámù. The groom's side paid a bride price of 50,000.

Guests later moved on to the Sultan's palace for the wedding dinner. Leading the list of who's who was President Muhammadu Buhari represented by the Secretary General of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Also in town for the merriment were the trio of Africa's richest Man, Aliko Dangote, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Ádámù, and the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris. A lot of present and past governors were also out in force to support one of their own, the groom's father. Among them were the present governors of Delta, Imo Osun, Kebbi, Adamawa, Sokoto Zamfara and Plateau states, and the former governors of Sokoto and Bauchi states.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.