Sudan: North Darfur Supporters of Musa Hilal Continue to Call for His Release

Misteriya — Supporters of former Janjaweed leader Musa Hilal, being held in an Omdurman prison for almost two years, organised a large demonstration in Misteriya in North Darfur on Sunday, demanding his release.

In a statement, the organisers of the demonstration demanded from the newly established Sovereign Council and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk to intervene, and release all political prisoners in the country "as soon as possible, without any conditions".

"The failure to release all political detainees is a conspiracy in order to isolate them politically, and exclude them from the ongoing political process," the statement reads.

The demonstrators appealed to the Forces for Freedom and Change and other political and civil forces to pressure the authorities to release all "political prisoners and prisoners of war".

Hilal was detained, along with his sons and hundreds of his militiamen, by members of the Rapid Support Forces, in November 26, 2017, when they refused to hand their weapons during a large disarmament campaign in Darfur.

RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' said at the time that Hilal and his supporters were "involved in a plot against Sudan which has external dimensions".

After the deposal of President Al Bashir and the release of a number of political detainees, mainly fighters of armed movements, relatives and followers of Musa Hilal have publicly called for his and his men's release more than once.

On August 27, ten of Hilal's imprisoned affiliates entered into a hunger strike to protest their continued detention in a military prison in Omdurman. According to the spokesman for Hilal's Revolutionary Awakening Council, "they have been subjected to systematic ill-treatment by the prison authorities and deprived of their most basic rights such as medical treatment and to meet their relatives through visits".

