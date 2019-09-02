Sudan: Negotiations Continue for Sudan Interim Government

Khartoum — The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk discussed the list of nominations over the weekend, in order to move towards the formation of an interim government in Sudan. According to the National Umma Party, the nominations fail to meet the agreed criteria.

Discussions are ongoing about the best formula of people to fill positions in the government.

Following the meeting, the FFC said that discussions on the selection of each position were "deep and constructive".

The allied opposition remains optimistic that those filling the positions "will achieve the standards of scientific, practical, and administrative efficiency", along with being "committed to the objectives of the uprising and a balanced representation of the unique diversity of Sudanese people".

The Cabinet formation was scheduled to be announced on August 28, but has been postponed for further consultation.

According to the Constitutional Declaration, signed on August 17, the FFC will form a government in consultation with the Prime Minister. They submitted a list of nominations to Hamdouk on August 27.

NUP position

The NUP, headed by El Sadig El Mahdi, is critical of the nominees in a statement made on Sunday.

The party expressed concern about "the partisan quotas, without giving any consideration to diversity, positive discrimination, and balanced representation of the states that are required to meet the challenges of the interim government and to reach a comprehensive and sustainable peace".

Armed movements

Rebel groups have criticised the FFC nominations list as well, saying that they should have been consulted.

"The revolution has been taken over by individuals and political forces that use the revolution to get power themselves," the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF, an alliance of armed movements) said in a statement on Friday.

