South Africa: SA 'A' Lose Series After Falling to India Again

2 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — South Africa 'A' lost the 3rd unofficial ODI against India 'A' in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday in another match that was shortened because of a delayed start due to wet weather.

Rain has delayed the start in all three matches so far in the series, with Monday's match shortened to 30 overs per side.

South Africa needed to win to stay alive in the series having lost the first to matches, but it was the hosts who emerged as 4-wicket winners to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Having won the toss, SA 'A' captain Temba Bavuma opted to bat first and the visitors scored 207/8 from their allotted 30 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with a blistering 44 (21) while there were other contributions from opener Janneman Malan (37 off 33) and Matthew Breetzke (36 off 34).

The South African defence was off to the best possible start when Proteas speedster Anrich Nortje (2/24 in 5) picked up two quick wickets, but a knock of 81 (59) from Indian skipper Manish Pandey is what ultimately got his side over the line.

The 4th ODI will take place at the same venue on Wednesday.

Scores in brief:

SA 'A' 207/8 in 30 (Klaasen 44, Malan 37, Breetzke 36)

India 'A' 208/6 in 27.5 (Pandya 81, Nortje 2/41, Linde 2/41)

India 'A' won by 4 wickets

India 'A' lead the 5-match series 3-0

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.