South Africa: SA 'A' Lose Series After Falling to India Again

Cape Town — South Africa 'A' lost the 3rd unofficial ODI against India 'A' in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday in another match that was shortened because of a delayed start due to wet weather.

Rain has delayed the start in all three matches so far in the series, with Monday's match shortened to 30 overs per side.

South Africa needed to win to stay alive in the series having lost the first to matches, but it was the hosts who emerged as 4-wicket winners to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Having won the toss, SA 'A' captain Temba Bavuma opted to bat first and the visitors scored 207/8 from their allotted 30 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with a blistering 44 (21) while there were other contributions from opener Janneman Malan (37 off 33) and Matthew Breetzke (36 off 34).

The South African defence was off to the best possible start when Proteas speedster Anrich Nortje (2/24 in 5) picked up two quick wickets, but a knock of 81 (59) from Indian skipper Manish Pandey is what ultimately got his side over the line.

The 4th ODI will take place at the same venue on Wednesday.

Scores in brief:

SA 'A' 207/8 in 30 (Klaasen 44, Malan 37, Breetzke 36)

India 'A' 208/6 in 27.5 (Pandya 81, Nortje 2/41, Linde 2/41)

India 'A' won by 4 wickets

India 'A' lead the 5-match series 3-0

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Source: Sport24