Tanzania: Research Findings Increase Efficiency in Environ Protection

2 September 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Arusha

THE findings of environmental researches presented at the Fifth Scientific Conference on 'Man and Biosphere Reserves' would change perception and view of things in public if adopted well by the government and incorporated in environment protection policies.

That was said here yesterday by Ngorongoro Conservation Area Board Chairman, Prof Abiud Kaswamila, at the closure of a three day workshop whose theme read: 'Protection of Living Things for Sustainable Development of the Environment.'

Saying the conference was well attended, he added that it also discussed professional preparation of researches, whose majority can be implemented.

"They (researches) are protecting and conserving in a bid to prevent the country from drought and other climatic disasters," added the chairman.

He added that such meetings were important and needed to be held frequently to enable researches come up with sustainable solutions and use the suggestions for also conservation activities in other areas.

"Preserving and protecting the environment is the responsibility of every Tanzanian and the law enforcement officers are only responsible to make sure they are continuous and advocate for awareness on their importance," noted Prof. Kaswamila.

He said that the cooperation shown by more than 150 delegates attending the conference was a confirmation that conservation and protection issues are critical in the country for the present and future generations.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the Board of National Environmental Management Council (NEMC), whose council coordinated the conference, Prof Esnati Chaggu said the meeting was organized as per the Environmental Law of 2004 that directs a meeting to be held to bring onboard new ideas in environmental protection.

"The protected areas such as Lake Manyara must continue to remain environmentally safe so that their nature can be sustained," said Prof Chaggu.

He further said that there are five areas in the country, which have been set aside for human and biodiversity conservation, citing them as Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Lake Manyara, East Usambara National Park, Gobe-Masito-Ugala and Jozani Chwaka Bay.

Reached for a comment, one of the participants and an Executive Director of Tanzania

