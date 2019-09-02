Tanzania: Experts Embrace E-Procurement System

PROCUREMENT experts and suppliers from public institutions all over the country have embraced the hyped Tanzania National e-Procurement System (TANeps).

Picked from Government agencies and institutions, the officers are convening at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) to fine-tune their skills with a view of promoting transparency and reducing bureaucracy in procurement processes.

The move comes a month since Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Ashatu Kijaji issued stern warning against institutions that were yet to embrace the new system.

The six-day training will equip the procurement officers with appropriate knowledge on the most secure procedure of carrying out procurement activities in their offices, according to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Leonard Kapongo.

"This is a very important training to the procurement officers as it will improve procurement processes in public offices and institutions," said the PPRA boss while fielding questions from journalists at the weekend.

According to Engineer Kapongo, the web-based collaborative system was developed in accordance with the requirement of public procurement laws, to facilitate public procurement processes in Tanzania.

"Once it comes to fruition, the system will offer secure, interactive, dynamic environment for carrying out procurement of all categories, complexity or value," he added.

Among other things, TANeps is expected to facilitate the country's public procurement and supports various public procurement procedures including user registration, tender notification, tender preparation and submission, online tender evaluation, contract awarding, creation and management of catalogue, creation and management of framework agreements and auctions and payments.

Opening the 7th Annual Procurement Governance Workshop in July this year, Dr Kijaji tasked the regulator to identify agencies and institutions that weren't implementing the government's directive for the ban to take effect.

"It is imperative for government agencies and institutions to start using the new system from this financial year, those who are still hesitant to do so will face the ministry's wrath," warned the deputy minister.

The fully-fledged e-procurement system, supporting the entire public procurement circle - from planning to contract management is based on the public procurement laws, particularly part 11 of the Government Notice (GN) number 446, which provides regulations governing procedures for electronic procurement.

The system comprises major features such as online tendering, purchasing, auction and e-Contract management.